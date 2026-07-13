Supreme Court awards Rs 1.25 crore to CRPF constable denied duty after vision loss

While affirming the finding that the respondent's medical invalidation was illegal, the apex court modified the relief granted by the High Court and directed the Union government and the CRPF to pay him a consolidated sum of Rs 1.25 crore within eight weeks. It also directed the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority or the District Legal Services Authority, Kangra, to assist the visually impaired respondent in safely investing part of the compensation and overseeing his future medical needs.