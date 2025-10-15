Supercomputing India 2025 to spotlight HPC, AI, and quantum innovations

The first edition of ‘Supercomputing India 2025’ (SCI 2025) was launched on Tuesday, with the event scheduled to take place from December 9 to 13 at Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru.

Organised by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Bengaluru, under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, SCI 2025 is a key component of the Centre for HPC Upskilling and Knowledge-sharing (C-HUK) initiative.

C-DAC’s role in advancing technology

S Krishnan, secretary to the Union government, MeitY, highlighted C-DAC’s significant contributions to cutting-edge technology. “C-DAC is playing a pivotal role in the National Quantum Mission, leading efforts in quantum simulators and post-quantum cryptography — areas that will be critical in the near future. Through strategic partnerships with the private sector, India has established 38,000 GPU worth of computing capacity, a number that is poised to grow further. This model of establishing computing facilities is proving to be viable not just for India, but for Global South, and is being recognised and advocated by institutions like World Bank as a cost-effective and scalable solution,” Krishnan said.

Focus on HPC, AI, and quantum technologies

Themed “Powering the Future: HPC, AI, Quantum,” the conference aims to showcase advancements in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum technologies. It will serve as a platform for global collaboration, fostering innovation and knowledge exchange in science and technology.

SCI 2025 will feature a comprehensive array of events, including tutorials, workshops, keynotes, plenary talks, expert panels, parallel sessions, a chip design conclave, an NSM summit, women in technology programs, a doctoral symposium, a technology exhibition, industry roundtables, and collaboration forums. These sessions are designed to engage participants and drive discussions on the latest technological advancements.