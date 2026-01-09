Supercomputer Param Shakti launched at IIT Madras

CHENNAI: In a boost to India’s high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities, IIT Madras has launched the indigenously developed supercomputing facility Param Shakti.

The system has been set up under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), jointly steered by MeitY and the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The facility was launched by MeitY secretary S Krishnan on January 3.

Param Shakti is powered by the Param Rudra supercomputing cluster, entirely designed, developed and manufactured in India by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).