Super El Nino death toll estimate: Co-author details model behind 451,000 excess fatalities

"When considering a wide suite of seasonal forecasts that are available, the ECMWF SEAS sits in the middle in terms of the projected temperature anomalies, so this presents a relatively moderate view. We also used temperature-mortality relationships that were peer-reviewed and published in one of the most rigorous economics journals, the Quarterly Journal of Economics in November, 2022," Grover-Kopec, who is also a director at the climate and energy practice at the Rhodium Group, said.