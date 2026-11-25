Indian mathematician and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has received the 'Special Achievement Award' in Japan in recognition of his contribution to education and efforts to create opportunities for children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The award was presented by Atsuhiro Horiuchi, Chairman and CEO of Japan-based CGC Group, a major business group with 202 member companies and 5,083 stores. The group's annual business turnover exceeds 5.72 trillion Japanese yen.

The citation accompanying the award recognised Kumar for providing free, quality education to underprivileged students through Super 30, helping them access opportunities that might otherwise have remained out of reach. It also noted that his work and commitment to society have earned appreciation beyond India and inspired people across the world.

The citation also highlighted Super Infinity, Kumar's latest educational initiative. The project aims to take learning beyond national borders and economic barriers by making mathematics more accessible and enjoyable for children worldwide. It described the initiative as a potential source of hope for the future of education.

Kumar launched Super 30 in Patna in 2002 to provide free coaching for IIT entrance examinations to talented students from economically disadvantaged families. Through Super Infinity, he is now looking to extend that vision and make mathematics simpler and more engaging for children everywhere.

During their meeting, Horiuchi showed particular interest in Super Infinity's ongoing Japanese-language initiative. He observed that children in Japan, too, were keen to explore more interesting ways of learning mathematics beyond traditional classroom methods.

Speaking after receiving the award, Kumar said, "This honour does not belong to me alone. It belongs to all those children around the world who continue to struggle to fulfil their dreams despite difficult circumstances. From Super 30 to Super Infinity, my purpose has remained the same: no child should be deprived of a good education simply because of a lack of money."

Kumar also thanked Horiuchi and the CGC Group for the recognition, saying it would encourage him to continue working towards making quality education accessible to more children.

With inputs of ANI