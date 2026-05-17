Super 25 of Sundargarh PM SHRI school of kutra sows excellence in heartland

ROURKELA: When the annual high school certificate (AHSC) examination results were declared last week by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), the performance of tribal-dominated districts of Odisha presented an interesting pattern. Rayagada and Kandhamal had just six students each who had secured A1, the highest grade. Nabarangpur had nine, Malkangiri (22) and Koraput (18) among others. Kalahandi shone with 118 A1 grades while Mayurbhanj had 146 students who picked up the top grade.

Sundargarh’s performance was somewhere in the middle, with 56 students notching up A1. But one school of the district stood out, with 25 of its students securing A1 grade.

For decades, academic performance among tribal population has remained a persistent challenge. Acute backwardness, poor social infrastructure and weak learning environment at home along with academic support often pose huge hurdles but about 55 km from the hustle-bustle of Rourkela, the PM SHRI Government Centre of Excellence High School at Kutra block headquarters has quietly built an outstanding academic benchmark.

The Kutra high school’s excellence should be seen from the perspective of the overall performance of the district which has 406 schools. Not a single government school student in Rourkela secured A1 rank despite adequate infrastructure and support. On the other hand, private Odia medium schools walked away with 14 A1 positions.