Long-term conservation plan urged by NGT over Sundarbans erosion

Kolkata: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised serious concern over the rapid erosion of land in the Sundarbans, especially the shrinking of Ghoramara Island in West Bengal, and has directed authorities to prepare a detailed and long-term protection plan.



The Tribunal made it clear that temporary and patchwork measures will not solve the problem.



The matter was taken up suo motu based on a news report highlighting that nearly 40% of Ghoramara Island could disappear by 2042.

A bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr. Afroz Ahmad, Expert Member, observed that coastal erosion in the region is a serious environmental issue that requires coordinated and scientific action.