TIME100 2026: Sundar Pichai, Vikas Khanna, Ranbir Kapoor among global influencers

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, chef Vikas Khanna, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have been named in TIME magazine's 2026 list of the 100 most influential people.

Released on Wednesday, the list features a diverse array of personalities from various sectors, including finance, entertainment, technology, sports, activism, and academia.

Ranbir's piece in the feature was written by actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

"There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter. In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels--box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film. In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalises. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity. Globally, actors like Ranbir become important cultural bridges. He embodies an India that is evolving not just in scale but also in sensitivity. Our cinema is influencing the world. Ranbir isn't just a movie star--he's a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilisations and cultures," Ayushmann wrote.

Ranbir is yet to react to this honour.

Meanwhile, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has expressed his happiness at making it to TIME's 100 list.

Sharing his thoughts, Vikas, in a press note said, "Being on the 2026 TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world is a matter of immense pride for me. I owe this recognition to my grandmother, mother, and sister; they always believed in me, and it is their sacrifices, blessings, and guidance that have helped me reach where I am today. This achievement is a victory for India and our culinary legacy that is appreciated by people across the world. With this honour, I hope to inspire the people of my country to follow their ambition and represent India on the global stage."

The coveted list also features the names of Ralph Lauren, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Mark Kelly, and Hilary Knight, among others.