Sundar Pichai declares landmark establishment of AI Hub in Visakhapatnam

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the establishment of Google’s first AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The meeting highlighted Google’s commitment to advancing India’s AI ecosystem.

“Great to speak with India PM Narendra Modi to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development,” Pichai shared on X.

Features of the AI Hub

The Visakhapatnam facility, Google’s largest AI hub outside the United States, will integrate gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, large-scale energy infrastructure, and an expanded fibre-optic network. This comprehensive setup aims to accelerate AI innovation across India.

“This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. Through it we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country,” Pichai added.

Google announced a USD 15 billion investment in India over the next five years for the hub, which includes a major data centre and AI base. The plan was formally revealed at the Bharat AI Shakti event in New Delhi, ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.