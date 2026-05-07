Annual Summer Coaching Camp 2026 kicks off at Ukkunagaram to nurture young sporting talent

Visakhapatnam: The Annual Summer Coaching Camp 2026 for children commenced at the Sports Complex in Ukkunagaram on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by M. Madhusudan Rao, GM (HR-Services) In-charge, who attended the programme as the chief guest. Y. Chandra Sekhar, GM (TA, Training, Sports and Contract), sports department officials, coaches, parents and guardians were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhusudan Rao expressed happiness over the enthusiastic participation of children and encouraged them to make effective use of the coaching sessions to improve their sporting skills, discipline and team spirit.

The camp is being conducted in 13 disciplines including athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi, lawn tennis, roller skating, volleyball and yoga.

According to organisers, the programme aims to improve the physical fitness, stamina and technical skills of participants through structured coaching sessions. Besides sports training, the camp is also intended to promote values such as discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship and self-confidence among children.

Officials stated that the initiative is part of continued efforts to encourage young sporting talent and promote a healthy and active lifestyle among children.