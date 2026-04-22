Educational summer camps for children in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena announced plans to organize summer camps aimed at combining education with entertainment for children during the vacation period.

Speaking at a review meeting with officials from the education, sports, and engineering departments, he discussed camp schedules and student registrations.

The camps will focus on developing sports skills, uncovering hidden talents, and promoting productive use of holidays. Training will be offered in 37 disciplines, including cricket, kabaddi, chess, badminton, yoga, and swimming, under expert coaches. Personality development sessions will also be included. Identified venues include stadiums, colleges, and school grounds, with camps lasting 30-45 days.