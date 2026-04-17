Paralympian Sumit Antil alleges abuse, Neeraj Chopra and others back complaint

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Two-time Paralympic medallist Sumit Antil has levelled serious allegations of mental harassment and repetitive use of abusive language by javelin coach Naval Singh, with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra backing the complaint filed with the Sports Authority of India.

According to a source, the Sports Authority of India confirmed receipt of the complaint and said the matter is being taken up with the concerned federation.

However, SAI clarified that Naval Singh is not its employee and is currently engaged by the Athletics Federation of India as part of the National Coaching Camp.

"A complaint has been received from Sumit Antil, Paralympic Gold Medalist, alleging verbal abuse by Coach Mr Naval Singh. The complaint has also been supported by other athletes, including Neeraj Chopra," as per a source from the Sports Authority of India.

"The coach in question is not an SAI employee and is training another leading athlete as part of the National Coaching Camp organised by AFI. The complaint has been received against the coach, and the matter is being duly taken up with the federation," the source said.

India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat also strongly criticised the alleged mental harassment of Sumit Antil by coach Naval Singh, expressing concern that medal-winning athletes are repeatedly disrespected while those in authority remain silent.

In an X post, Phogat wrote, "The dignity of those who bring medals for the country will be trampled every time, and the responsible people will remain silent as always. This is the new India, isn't it?" (ANI)