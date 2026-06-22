Himachal CM Sukhu announces Rs 150 crore for modernisation of labs in all medical colleges

Hamirpur: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced a corpus of Rs 150 crore for modernisation of laboratories in medical colleges across the state.
Sukhu made the announcement while addressing the people after he laid the foundation stone of an ultra-modern critical care block on the new campus of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College here.
The campus at Jol Sapper near the district headquarters is coming up at a cost of around Rs 35 crore.
The chief minister said that the block would become operational in the first week of July.
He said that decades-old machines and equipment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla and the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College will also be replaced with the latest variants.
Sukhu said a large-scale recruitment of doctors, professors, nurses and other healthcare staff has been underway.
"This will ensure adequate staffing in all medical colleges and healthcare institutions, and help provide better medical services to the public," he said.
Later, Sukhu inspected the newly constructed hospital block, academic block and other under-construction buildings on the campus.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.