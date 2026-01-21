Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Over 4.53 crore accounts opened since 2015, says govt

New Delhi: Over 4.53 crore accounts have been opened to empower the future of girls, under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) in the last 11 years, the government said on Wednesday.

Launched in January 2015 under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, the scheme was designed as a bridge between financial security and social transformation.

By encouraging families to plan early for their daughters’ education and well-being, SSY has helped instill a sense of confidence, inclusion, and long-term progress at the grassroots level. More than Rs 3.33 lakh crore deposited till December 2025, the govt said, in an official statement.

“As the SSY completes 11 years on January 22, it stands as a testament to the collective faith of millions of families in the promise of their daughters,” the statement said.