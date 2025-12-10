"Make Vande Mataram compulsory in schools": Sudha Murty in Rajya Sabha

Recalling the role of the song during India's freedom struggle, Murty said: "When India was ruled by several of them, we lost our confidence. We were depressed. At that time, Vande Mataram came up like a volcano exploding lava. I come from small town of Hubli. My grandfather used to tell me there was resistance against the British Raj. Vande Mataram was a magic touch that made even cowards stand up."