Sudha Murty urges govt to enact national law to deal with bullying of children in schools
New Delhi: Nominated Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Wednesday raised the issue of bullying of children in schools and urged the government to enact a mandatory national framework that includes emotional sensitivity training.
During the Special Mentions, Murty said, "I draw the attention of the government towards the serious issue of bullying and cyberbullying among school children. Recent tragedies across the country have shown that this is not just a personal matter between children, but a failure of institutional accountability."
Referring to the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 report by NCERT, she informed the House that the report highlighted the scale of this crisis.
It reveals that 32 per cent of students in Indian schools are teased or mocked, 24 per cent face physical pushing or hitting and 22 per cent are threatened by their peers.
Alarmingly, only 45 per cent of the students find it comfortable to talk to someone when they feel upset, the report said, adding that 70 per cent of the schools have anti-bulling policy.
While the National Education Policy 2020 emphasises mental health, many schools still lack the necessary counsellors, she said.
The Manodarpan daily helpline has already extended guidance to over 3.2 lakh calls, which clearly indicates the immense psychological needs of our students, she noted.
However, she opined that the helpline is a support tool and not a substitute for on-ground safety.
Currently, there are only advisory guidelines from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Ministry of Education, she noted.
Because there is no mandatory national law, implementation is inconsistent across different states and education boards, she pointed out.
"I humbly request the government to enact a mandatory national framework that includes emotional sensitivity training in the curriculum and a clear and time-bound reporting mechanism. Every school must be legally obligated to provide a safe and dignified enrolment to fulfil our commitment to the welfare of our children," she said.
