Sudha Murty pushes for pre-primary education to be made a fundamental right

Educator, philanthropist, and Rajya Sabha-nominated Member of Parliament Sudha Murty is set to introduce a private member’s resolution calling for pre-primary education to be recognised as a fundamental right in India.

Murty’s resolution draws on recommendations from the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises the need for universal, high-quality Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) by 2030, reports Deccan Herald.

In her resolution, she cited Article 21(a) of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to free and compulsory education for all children between the ages of 6 and 14.

In addition, she also mentioned the 86th Amendment to the Constitution, which adds a Directive Principle of State Policy recommending that the Indian State provide early childhood care and education (ECCE) to children below six years of age, Deccan Herald reports.

Thus, the nominated MP calls for the addition of a “new Article 21(b)” to the Indian Constitution, which guarantees free and compulsory early childhood care, education, nutrition, and healthcare to children between the ages of 3 and 6 years.

Further, Murty argues that state-mandated pre-primary care and education will help “mothers, siblings, and grandparents to engage in more productive economic activity", which also increases the Female Labour Force Participation, Deccan Herald reports.

The Upper House is scheduled to debate this resolution tomorrow, Friday, December 12.