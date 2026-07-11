Sudden fever and vomiting: Identifying early signs of the Chandipura virus in children

Surat, July 11 (IANS): Three children have died, and six others have tested positive for the Chandipura virus in Gujarat over the past 10 days, state Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Saturday, as authorities intensified surveillance and treatment efforts to contain the infection.
Speaking to IANS in Surat district, Pansheriya said health officials had identified 17 suspected cases among children and sent samples for laboratory testing.
"We identified 17 suspected cases among children and conducted Chandipura virus tests. Of these, 10 children tested negative, while six tested positive for the virus and are undergoing treatment. Sadly, three children have died over the past 10 days," the minister said.
The latest figures indicate an increase from the initial cluster of cases reported earlier this week in Panchmahal district, where two children died after testing positive for the virus.
A third fatality was later reported after a six-year-old child from Rajasthan, who was undergoing treatment at Himmatnagar Civil Hospital in Sabarkantha district, succumbed to the infection.
State health authorities have stepped up surveillance in affected areas by conducting door-to-door screening, collecting blood samples from suspected patients and carrying out insecticide spraying after sand flies, the primary vectors associated with the virus, were detected in the affected villages.
Medical teams have also been deployed to monitor children with symptoms and strengthen disease surveillance.
Chandipura virus is a vector-borne rhabdovirus that primarily affects children.
It is transmitted mainly through the bite of infected sand flies and is known to cause acute encephalitis syndrome, a severe inflammation of the brain.
The infection typically begins with high fever, vomiting and headache but can rapidly progress to seizures, altered consciousness and neurological complications, making early medical intervention critical.
There is currently no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine, and patients receive supportive care.
Health experts have advised parents to seek immediate medical attention if children develop sudden fever, vomiting, convulsions or loss of consciousness.
Preventive measures include reducing exposure to sand flies through insecticide spraying, maintaining clean surroundings, sealing cracks in mud houses where sand flies breed and using protective measures such as mosquito nets and insect repellents.
The renewed outbreak comes nearly two years after Gujarat experienced India's largest Chandipura virus outbreak in more than two decades during the 2024 monsoon season, prompting health authorities to maintain heightened surveillance during the current monsoon period.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.