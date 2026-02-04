"Successful in safeguarding interests of agriculture and dairy sectors": Piyush Goyal briefs Parliament on India-US trade deal



"On February 2, Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump discussed several issues over a phone call, after which the US President announced a reduction in tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent. I want to emphasise that this is less than US tariffs on several competitor nations, which will help Indian goods in the competition in the American market. This deal provides several benefits to the Indian exporters. I want to repeat that the sensitivity of the agricultural sector has been taken into account. Also, this deal will help the MSMEs and Skill development," he said.

"This will aid the vision of 'Make in India' for the world, 'Design in India' for the world and 'Innovate in India' for the world. The agreement is an important step in India-US ties and for Viksit Bharat 2047. This signifies the strong ties between the two biggest democracies, which are They are natural partners. I want to tell the MPs that both parties will complete the paperwork soon so that the benefits can be reaped," the Union Minister said.