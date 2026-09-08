Successful GSLV-F17 flight prompts Karnataka to expand support for DeepTech and space science

"The successful mission is another significant milestone in India's space programme and reflects ISRO's excellence in science, technology and innovation. The capabilities of EOS-05 will further strengthen Earth observation and support important areas such as agriculture, water resources, environmental management and disaster management. Karnataka takes great pride in being home to ISRO. Achievements such as this inspire our young scientists, researchers and students and further strengthen Bengaluru's position as a leading centre for science and technology.