Successful GSLV-F17 flight prompts Karnataka to expand support for DeepTech and space science

Bengaluru, Sept 8 (IANS): Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology, Ajay Dharam Singh, on Tuesday met the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman and Department of Space Secretary, V. Narayanan, and congratulated him on the recent successful GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission.
Commending the scientists, engineers and technical teams of ISRO, the Minister said the mission marked another important milestone in India's scientific and technological capabilities.
"ISRO's achievement is a matter of pride for the entire country and for Karnataka. The state government is fully committed to supporting the growth of space science, research, SpaceTech, DeepTech, startups and emerging technologies in Karnataka," Ajay Dharam Singh added.
During the meeting, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar spoke to V. Narayanan over the phone and congratulated the ISRO Chairman and the entire team on the successful mission.
Ajay Dharam Singh said there was considerable scope to further strengthen cooperation between ISRO and the Karnataka government in science, technology and emerging innovation sectors.
"Karnataka has historically been home to ISRO and India's space ecosystem. The state must continue to remain at the forefront of the country's next phase of SpaceTech and DeepTech growth. ISRO's guidance and cooperation will be extremely important in this journey," the Minister added.
He also said that a meeting with the Chief Minister Shivakumar and the ISRO leadership would be organised later this month to explore opportunities for deeper collaboration.
In his letter to Narayanan, Minister Singh said, "I extend my warn congratulations to you and entire team of the ISRO on the successful GSLV-F-17/EOS-05 Mission."
"The successful mission is another significant milestone in India's space programme and reflects ISRO's excellence in science, technology and innovation. The capabilities of EOS-05 will further strengthen Earth observation and support important areas such as agriculture, water resources, environmental management and disaster management. Karnataka takes great pride in being home to ISRO. Achievements such as this inspire our young scientists, researchers and students and further strengthen Bengaluru's position as a leading centre for science and technology.
Kindly convey my congratulations and best wishes to all the scientists, engineers and technical team associated with the mission. I wish ISRO continued success and many more achievements in the years ahead."
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.