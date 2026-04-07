Success defined not just by achievements but also by character, integrity: VP to students

Chandigarh: Success in life is not defined only by one's achievements but also by one's character, integrity and the ability to rise after failures, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan told students at an event on Monday.
Speaking at the eighth convocation ceremony of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology at Murthal in Haryana's Sonipat, the Vice-President said those who endure hardships with patience ultimately emerge victorious, and advised the students to cultivate patience and face life's challenges with courage and positivity.
Expressing concerns over the rising substance abuse, Radhakrishnan called upon youths to firmly reject drugs; adopt a path of health, purpose and positivity; and become ambassadors of a drug-free society.
"One of the biggest challenges facing our youth is the menace of substance abuse. Drugs destroy not only individuals but also families and entire communities. I appeal to all of you, say a firm 'no' to drugs," he said.
The Vice-President also spoke about the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, Quantum Computing, and Green technologies.
He urged students to embrace these emerging fields with curiosity and responsibility and to use their knowledge as a tool for nation-building.
Underlining the importance of decolonising one's mindset, he said that true education must liberate thought, instil confidence in India's heritage, and foster pride in its intellectual traditions.
He advised students to carry forward the values imbibed during their academic journey, and urged them to strive for excellence, contribute meaningfully to society, and play their part in building a strong and developed India.
Paying tributes to Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram, the Vice-President described him as a towering symbol of integrity, social justice and visionary leadership.
He noted that Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram dedicated his life to uplifting farmers and marginalised communities, and played a transformative role in improving their socio-economic conditions and restoring their dignity.
The late visionary's emphasis on cooperative institutions and equitable land practices laid the foundation for a resilient agricultural framework, the Vice-President said, adding that these efforts significantly contributed to Haryana's emergence as a progressive and prosperous agricultural state, playing a crucial role in India's food security and rural development.
Chhotu Ram's unwavering commitment to education, empowerment and nation building reminds us that true progress lies in serving the society with courage and compassion, he said.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat, the Vice-President emphasised that "Atmanirbhar Bharat" is a call for innovation, self-confidence, and indigenous solutions.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, India under Modi developed vaccines and provided them free of cost to its people, and even supplied them to more than 100 countries.
Radhakrishnan congratulated the graduating students. He expressed happiness that nearly 64 per cent of the gold medal winners were women, and that women constituted around 50 per cent of the total graduating students.
"This is a strong reflection of the transformative changes witnessed over the past decade of women-led development," he said, noting that sustained efforts through awareness campaigns and initiatives such as "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" have significantly improved the gender ratio in Haryana, making it an encouraging example of social transformation and inclusivity.
Among the attendees were Haryana Governor and University Chancellor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Vice-Chancellor Prakash Singh.
Speaking at the event, Saini said the university is named after the great social reformer and champion of farmers, Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram, who considered education to be the most powerful means to overcome poverty and ignorance.
He said Haryana has established a distinct identity by making remarkable progress in various fields, including education, sports, research and industry.
The government aims to ensure that every youth in Haryana becomes self-reliant and capable of competing at the global level, and several important steps have been taken in the field of higher education to achieve this objective, he said.
Along with education, the government is also focusing on skill development of the youth, he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.