Subarnapur student Suniti Gadua revives house sparrows

About a year later, the family noticed the birds collecting twigs, straw and coconut husk, an indication that they were preparing to breed. Encouraged by this, the family extended its support by placing nesting materials at accessible spots and ensuring a safer environment inside the house. Skylights were covered, and ceiling fans were avoided to prevent injuries to the birds.

“For more than two years now, we have been using coolers or stand fans instead of ceiling fans. Moreover, it takes most part of our day to maintain cleanliness and regularly refill food and water around the house for the birds, but it gives us a sense of satisfaction,” Suniti expressed.