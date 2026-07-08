Colon cancer cells switch identity to fuel spread, study finds

Washington DC: Scientists have identified a molecular switch that could help explain why colorectal cancer becomes more deadly. Researchers found that when levels of a gene-regulating factor known as GATA6 decline, cancer cells lose their normal identity and transform into highly adaptable, fetal-like cells that can spread through the bloodstream and form new tumours in the liver.



The study suggests this transition is driven primarily by changes in how genes are activated or suppressed, rather than by new genetic mutations.

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have identified a key factor that may help colorectal cancer spread to the liver. Their findings suggest that losing GATA6, a transcription factor that helps control which genes are turned on or off, can push cancer cells into a more primitive and adaptable state that makes metastasis possible.



Understanding how this transformation occurs could lead to new strategies for preventing one of the deadliest aspects of colorectal cancer.

GATA6 normally serves as a molecular "identity keeper" in the cells that line the intestine, helping them maintain their specialised functions. However, the study, published June 22 in Cell Stem Cell, found that GATA6 levels are much lower in liver metastases from both mice and people with colorectal cancer.