Study reveals 45% of Tamil Nadu gig workers work 10–12 hours daily

CHENNAI: A recent study by the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission has highlighted the difficult working conditions faced by many platform-based gig workers in the state. The report shows several workers spend long hours on the road without access to basic facilities such as toilets, potable water and proper rest.

The study, titled ‘Status of Platform-Based Gig Workers in Tamil Nadu’, covered 255 workers from cities, including Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore. Many of them work as food delivery staff, ride-hailing drivers and goods transport workers.

Nearly 78.8% of gig workers said they do not have access to clean toilets during working hours. The workers said they often depend on petrol bunks, roadside hotels or public toilets. But these are not always available, they said.

During peak hours, many workers avoid stoppages for using toilets as they may lose delivery orders or miss incentives offered by mobile apps.

The report found 74.5% of workers do not have regular access to clean drinking water either during working hours. Many workers said they buy bottled water several times a day, which increases their daily expenses.

Some workers said they avoid drinking water during work hours as they do not know where they can find toilets. Experts said this could lead to health problems over time. More than 45% of workers said they work between 10 and 12 hours a day.

About 33% workers reported working 13 to 15 hours a day, while 23% said they regularly work between 16 and 18 hours daily.

The study found 37% of workers work on all seven days, while 33% work six days a week.

Further, 69% of two-wheeler users earn a gross income between Rs 400 and Rs 1,000 a day.

Many workers also take loans to buy bikes or vehicles, which pushes them to work more hours to repay the loans, according to the report.

The report also noted gig workers do not have a guaranteed minimum wage. Their earnings depend on demand, distance, and company rules.

The report pointed out the state government has taken some steps in recent years. In 2023, it formed the Tamil Nadu Platform-Based Gig Workers Welfare Board to support the workers.

Worker lounges have also been opened in some parts of Chennai where delivery workers can rest. The report, however, emphasised the need for more action.