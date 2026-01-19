Study records 37 fish species, flags declining biodiversity in Andhra Pradesh's Sompeta

VISAKHAPATNAM: A recent research study has documented 37 species of fish in the Sompeta wetlands of Srikakulam district, highlighting both the ecological richness of the region, and the growing threats to its aquatic biodiversity.

The study titled “Ichthyofaunal Diversity of Srikakulam District, Andhra Pradesh, India,” was conducted by research scholar M Praveena from Andhra University under the guidance of research director M Ratna Kala.

According to the researcher, the 37 recorded species belong to 34 genera and 24 families, covering freshwater, brackish-water and mixed-habitat categories.