IIMB begins study on India’s evolving water governance

Ashok K Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, said, "Ensuring water for every citizen has been a priority for the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The lesson has always been: when water becomes a people's mission, backed by strong institutions, steady investment, and Gram Panchayat ownership, change follows at scale. What began in one state has become a national commitment, and work will be relentless until safe, reliable water reaches every household in the country."