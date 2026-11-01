Study measures brain activity of novice violinists while learning to play instrument

Researchers, led by those at the University of Nottingham, UK, recorded brain activity of 22 novice violin players during two scanning sessions, while the participants attempted to play a tune on a violin.

How brain waves -- rhythmic changes in electrical activity across groups of neurons -- changed throughout the violin playing task was measured.

One of the proposed roles of the oscillations, specifically in the 'beta' frequency range, is to signal information about whether our actions lead to the outcomes we expect, the researchers said.