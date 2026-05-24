Study links ultra-processed food consumption to high blood pressure among Hyderabad youth

HYDERABAD: Young adults in Hyderabad who frequently consume high-fat and high-salt ultra-processed foods are nearly three times more likely to develop elevated blood pressure, a new study by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has revealed.

The study, published in the journal Nutrients, examined 311 undergraduate college students aged 18 to 24 from across the city. Researchers found that 12.5% of the participants already suffered from high blood pressure, a statistic that highlights increasing cardiovascular health risks driven by changing dietary habits among urban youth.