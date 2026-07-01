Study uncovers how obesity contributes to invasive breast cancer

"Our study highlights that progression from DCIS to invasive disease is not driven by tumour cells alone. Instead, invasion appears to involve (an) extensive cooperation between epithelial, stromal, and immune cell populations, and obesity influences all of these compartments as well as the signalling interactions between them," co-lead investigator Bethany N. Hannafon, from the departments of obstetrics and gynaecology, cell biology, and pathology, University of Oklahoma Health Campus, said.