How are students responding to climate change?

About 63 per cent of respondents reported moderate to extreme worry about climate change and its threats to people and the planet. Anxiety was the most commonly reported emotional response, with 60.6% of students saying climate change made them feel anxious. Anger was reported by 43 per cent, fear by 41.1 per cent and powerlessness by 34.7 per cent.

The researchers found that climate-related concerns were common among the students, accompanied by a range of negative emotional responses.

The study defined climate anxiety, also known as eco-anxiety, as persistent worry, fear or distress associated with climate change and its anticipated consequences. Such concerns may arise from direct exposure to climate-related events or apprehension about future environmental conditions, uncertainty and a perceived lack of control, it said.