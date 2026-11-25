Climate change-related worry and negative emotional responses are common among higher secondary school students, with those reporting climate anxiety also more likely to experience broader psychosocial difficulties, according to a study published in Discover Environment in 2026.
The study, Climate change–related psychosocial difficulties among students in Lucknow, India, examined climate-related worry, emotional responses, suicidality-related experiences and psychosocial functioning among 3,068 students in Classes 11 and 12 across 27 schools in Lucknow district. The survey was conducted between August and October 2025 and included government and private schools, as well as Hindi-and English-medium institutions.
How are students responding to climate change?
About 63 per cent of respondents reported moderate to extreme worry about climate change and its threats to people and the planet. Anxiety was the most commonly reported emotional response, with 60.6% of students saying climate change made them feel anxious. Anger was reported by 43 per cent, fear by 41.1 per cent and powerlessness by 34.7 per cent.
The researchers found that climate-related concerns were common among the students, accompanied by a range of negative emotional responses.
The study defined climate anxiety, also known as eco-anxiety, as persistent worry, fear or distress associated with climate change and its anticipated consequences. Such concerns may arise from direct exposure to climate-related events or apprehension about future environmental conditions, uncertainty and a perceived lack of control, it said.
What is the link between climate anxiety and psychosocial difficulties?
Researchers used a Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ) to assess students' emotional symptoms, conduct problems, hyperactivity or inattention, peer relationship difficulties and prosocial behaviour.
Among students who reported climate-related anxiety, 47.2 per cent fell in the borderline or abnormal category for overall psychosocial difficulties, compared with 37.6 per cent among those who did not report climate anxiety.
The association remained statistically significant after adjusting for age, gender and academic stream. Students reporting climate-related anxiety had 1.44 times the adjusted odds of borderline or abnormal psychosocial difficulties.
The researchers noted that climate-related anxiety was associated with wider psychosocial functioning among the students surveyed. However, the cross-sectional study cannot establish whether climate anxiety contributed to these difficulties or whether other factors influenced both.
How did responses differ by gender and academic stream?
Female students reported greater climate-related worry and were more likely to report anxiety, anger, fear and powerlessness than male students. Climate-related anxiety was reported by 66.8 per cent of female students, compared with 53.4 per cent of male students.
Female students also recorded higher average scores for emotional symptoms and overall difficulties on the SDQ, while male students had higher average peer-related difficulties.
Differences across academic streams were less pronounced. Science students reported greater climate-related worry than non-science students, although the two groups did not differ significantly in reported anxiety, anger, fear or powerlessness. Non-science students had higher average conduct-problem and total difficulties scores.
The researchers suggested that science students' exposure to climate-related concepts through their studies could be one possible explanation for their greater worry, but said that this was not examined directly.
What are the limitations of the study?
The study was conducted in one district, with schools recruited based on their willingness to participate rather than through random selection. The findings may therefore not be generalisable to adolescents across India.
The researchers also acknowledged that the survey relied on self-reported responses, which may be subject to reporting bias. The SDQ is a screening instrument and does not establish clinical diagnoses. Further, climate-related emotional responses were assessed using adapted questionnaire items rather than validated composite scales for this population.
The cross-sectional design also limits the study's ability to establish causal or temporal relationships between climate-related experiences and psychosocial difficulties.
What do the researchers conclude?
The researchers said that their findings highlight the relevance of climate-related concerns to adolescent psychosocial well-being and school mental health discussions.
In their conclusion, they wrote, “Recognizing climate-related distress within school and adolescent mental health settings may help support psychological well-being and adaptive coping among young people.”
They called for further longitudinal and intervention-based research to understand how climate-related concerns affect adolescents over time and to develop strategies suited to different contexts.