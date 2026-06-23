SCOUT 2.0 launched in Karnataka: CM Shivakumar calls for longer duration, wider reach

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday suggested that the SCOUT programme, which provides opportunities to talented students, should not be restricted to three years and should be expanded for a longer duration.
He was speaking after inaugurating Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent 2.0, a programme that offers meritorious undergraduate students from the state international exposure through a fully funded study programme in the UK.
The initiative is being implemented by Karnataka's Higher Education Department in collaboration with the British Council under a three-year MoU signed between the two organisations, officials said.
"I am happy to meet talented students from across the state. Karnataka is not just Bengaluru. Students from all regions - from Chamarajanagar to Bidar and rural areas across the state - are participating. It is encouraging that all universities have taken responsibility for this initiative," according to a statement from the CMO.
"Though the British once ruled here, our collaboration with them has a long history," he said,
Shivakumar said Karnataka and Bengaluru were centres of talent and that India was being viewed through the lens of Karnataka.
"Students from rural areas should never lose confidence. In our time, we had to struggle hard to study. Today, all information is available at your fingertips. Times have changed to the extent that teachers are now learning from students," he said.
"Every one of you is capable and competing at a global level. Your thinking in this SCOUT programme must be visionary. There are high expectations from you," he added.
The chief minister said the government and universities were ready to expand the programme.
"Our students must get opportunities. When you go to the UK, do not settle there permanently. Study there, return to India and work here. Come back and grow in your chosen fields," he said.
"University Vice-Chancellors should identify and select more talented students, recognise them according to their abilities and provide them opportunities. Last year, we saw students from rural areas achieve remarkable success," he added.
The CM said the programme was not merely meant to help students earn a degree but to encourage young minds and nurture them into leaders in their respective fields.
"Such opportunities are available only to a few. You must dream, aspire to realise those dreams and remain committed to them through disciplined hard work. No matter how far you go in life, never forget your roots. If you forget your roots, you cannot achieve true success," he said.
"Your goal should be to become employers and job creators rather than employees and job seekers," Shivakumar added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.