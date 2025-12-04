Study finds Reserved-Quota students now form majority in Indian Higher Education

A new analysis of higher education enrolment in India shows a significant shift in caste representation over the past decade, with students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) now constituting the majority across universities and colleges.

The findings, based on 13 years of All-India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) data, counter longstanding claims about “upper-caste dominance” in the sector.

The study by the Centre for Development Policy and Management (CDPM) at IIM Udaipur examined AISHE data from 2010–11 to 2022–23, covering 60,380 institutions and 43.8 million students.

Researchers Venkatramanan Krishnamurthy, Thiyagarajan Jayaraman, and Dina Banerjee describe the dataset as among the most extensive assessments of caste representation in Indian higher education.