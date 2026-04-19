Bread linked to weight gain without calorie increase, finds Study

Washington DC: Bread and other carbohydrate staples may be doing more than just filling plates--they could be quietly reshaping metabolism. In a surprising twist, researchers found that mice strongly preferred carbs like bread, rice, and wheat, abandoning their regular diet entirely.



Even without eating more calories, they gained weight and body fat, not because they overate, but because their bodies burned less energy.



Bread has long been a dietary cornerstone, sustaining societies for generations. It is deeply woven into everyday life. But with obesity rates continuing to climb, researchers are beginning to question whether this reliance on staple carbohydrates still makes sense in modern diets.