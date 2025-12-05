Study centre opened by former minister P Kakkan in Tiruchy struggling for survival

In the last six months, the number of visitors has come down due to lack of books and proper management. As a result, the centre, which used to function regularly in the mornings and evenings, remains closed most of the time and is used only for corporation-related events.

Speaking to TNIE, councillor of ward 23, in which the centre is located, K Suresh Kumar said, "Without resources, the centre cannot serve the people. We want it to connected to the central library. If this happens, staff will be appointed and more books will be provided."

K Vaheel, a class XII student from Gandhipuram, said, "I used to come here in the evenings, but now most of the time, the centre is closed. There are not enough books. It is boring to study in an empty room"