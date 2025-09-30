Study abroad trends: Why Indian students are flocking to Middle East and Central Asia for higher education

Every year, more than 1.8 million Indian students pursue higher education abroad, traditionally favouring destinations such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and Australia. These countries have long been considered the gold standard for international degrees.

However, recent trends indicate a noticeable shift, with students exploring less conventional destinations that combine quality education with affordability.

Rising appeal of Middle Eastern and Central Asian nations

Countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Iran are rapidly gaining popularity among Indian students, as per a recent report by Zee News.

These nations offer a compelling mix of lower tuition fees, affordable living costs, and promising employment opportunities during studies. Some destinations also provide a culturally familiar environment, allowing students to live and learn in settings aligned with their lifestyle and values.

Financial considerations play a major role in this shift. For example, medical and professional courses in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan are far more cost-effective than comparable programmes in Western countries.

Enrollment numbers reflect this trend: Kazakhstan saw Indian student admissions jump from 3,855 in 2022 to 12,020 in 2025, while Russia hosted 31,000 Indian students last year alone.

Proximity and global affiliations

Countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are attractive not only because they are geographically closer to India, but also due to the presence of branch campuses of leading international universities.

The UAE, for instance, hosts branches of New York University and Sorbonne University, enabling students to earn globally recognised degrees at a fraction of the cost of studying in the parent countries.

Dubai, in particular, has transformed from a transit hub into a preferred study destination, with over 42,000 foreign students enrolled. Admission procedures are relatively straightforward, employment opportunities are accessible due to the presence of large corporations, and its proximity to India adds convenience.

Language and cost factors

Programmes offered in English across universities in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and other nations further boost their appeal. In addition, the overall education and living costs are significantly lower compared to traditional Western options, making these countries an attractive alternative for financially conscious students.

This evolving pattern highlights a broader shift in Indian students’ priorities. Beyond prestige, factors such as affordability, cultural alignment, accessible career opportunities, and geographical closeness are increasingly influencing decisions about higher education abroad.