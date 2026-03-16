Studies on Kollam, Alappuzha water metro networks submitted

KOCHI: The feasibility studies for operating water metro systems in Kollam and Alappuzha has now been submitted to the Inland Waterways Authority of India.

The studies, undertaken by the Kochi metro rail limited (KMRL), also explores introducing similar systems in 18 cities across India. The move is expected to instill further momentum into expanding urban water-based public transport in the country.

KMRL prepared the reports following a request from the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways last November. It entailed undertaking field visits, surveys and technical assessments in cities spanning 11 states and two Union territories.

Locations covered in the study include Srinagar, Guwahati, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Surat, Goa, Mangaluru, Kollam, Alappuzha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Studies for Lakshadweep and Kolkata are currently under way.