Studies on Kollam, Alappuzha water metro networks submitted

KOCHI: The feasibility studies for operating water metro systems in Kollam and Alappuzha has now been submitted to the Inland Waterways Authority of India.
The studies, undertaken by the Kochi metro rail limited (KMRL), also explores introducing similar systems in 18 cities across India. The move is expected to instill further momentum into expanding urban water-based public transport in the country.
KMRL prepared the reports following a request from the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways last November. It entailed undertaking field visits, surveys and technical assessments in cities spanning 11 states and two Union territories.
Locations covered in the study include Srinagar, Guwahati, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Surat, Goa, Mangaluru, Kollam, Alappuzha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Studies for Lakshadweep and Kolkata are currently under way.
KMRL MD Loknath Behera said the nationwide exercise reflects the growing recognition of the Kochi Water Metro model as a sustainable urban mobility solution.
“The Kochi Water Metro has demonstrated that technology-driven and environmentally friendly water transport can become a viable urban mobility option. The submission of these feasibility reports marks the beginning of a larger national journey,” Behera said in a statement.
Meanwhile, KMRL has also prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for a water metro system in the Mumbai metropolitan region and submitted it to the Maharashtra government.
The proposed network spans nearly 250 km of waterways connecting areas such as Vaitarna, Vasai, Manori, Thane, Panvel and Karanja, along with Mumbai port waters and coastal routes. The Mumbai proposal includes 21 routes, 49 terminals and a fleet of 207 boats.