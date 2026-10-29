Students win Viksit Bharat Buildathon with bomb-diffusing robot, smart glasses and air-purification system

Students from Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat were among the national winners of the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, with projects ranging from a spider-shaped bomb-diffusing robot to affordable smart glasses and an urban air-purification system.

The 10 winning teams were felicitated by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in New Delhi on October 28. The competition also received Guinness World Records certification as the “Largest Innovation Solution Competition”, with 2,87,967 submissions across its Idea and Prototype tracks.

Organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Union Ministry of Education, in collaboration with NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the initiative was launched in September 2025 to encourage school students to identify real-world problems and develop solutions.

The 10 national winners received a combined ₹17.5 lakh. Five teams in the Prototype Track received ₹2.5 lakh each for functional models, while five Idea Track winners received ₹1 lakh each to support the development of their concepts. The overall prize pool, covering district, state and national awards, exceeded ₹1 crore.