Ahead of Prayagraj event, Rahul Gandhi vows to expose job crisis, paper leak ‘mafia’ and an ‘oppressive regime’ targeting students

New Delhi, India (PTI): Ahead of his interaction with students in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said students have stood up against this "oppressive regime" and they will no longer accept "empty promises and hate-filled propaganda".
Gandhi claimed that in Prayagraj, the reality of the job crisis would be exposed.
"In Kota, we exposed the extortion machine feeding on students' dreams. In Dehradun, we exposed the rigged system behind paper leaks that destroy countless lives," he said on X.
"In Prayagraj, we will expose the reality of the job crisis," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
The students of the country have stood up against this "oppressive regime", they will no longer accept empty promises and hate-filled propaganda, he said.
"We will ensure their voice is heard across the country. Join us in Prayagraj on 8th August," he said.
Gandhi on Monday said his party will keep raising the voice of students affected by paper leaks and ensure that they get justice, asserting that no more excuses would be acceptable and those responsible would either have to accept accountability or step down.
The programme will be held at K P Ground in Prayagraj and over 1.5 lakh students have registered for the event, with participation expected from students across eastern Uttar Pradesh districts.
Gandhi intends to focus on several key issues during the event, including the question paper leak mafia and employment concerns.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.