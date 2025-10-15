Student's use of pepper spray at Kerala school sends 12 to hospital

On Tuesday, October 14, a student at Government Higher Secondary School in Punnamoodu allegedly used pepper spray inside a classroom, leading to the hospitalisation of 10 students and two teachers. The incident occurred when the student sprayed the substance under a fan, causing irritation to others in the room. “There was no particular intention for offence or fight, and hence, more legal action is not likely to be there,” said the Nemom Station House Officer, indicating the act was not malicious.

Immediate medical response

Following complaints of discomfort, the affected students and teachers were promptly taken to General Hospital from the school in Kalliyoor Grama Panchayat. They were later shifted to the Medical College for further treatment. “The students and the teacher are currently under observation. They do not have any severe issues,” Medical College Hospital officials confirmed, assuring that those affected are stable.

School and official response

The incident took place during a break when many students were outside the classroom. School authorities informed the police, and the Regional Deputy Director of Education has requested a detailed report from the school to investigate the circumstances surrounding the event.