Students stranded in Iran permitted to exit via land borders; term-end exams to be rescheduled



Indian authorities have issued repeated advisories urging its students to leave Iran, but the closure of airspace and logistical challenges have complicated evacuation efforts. Students across Tehran, Urmia, and other regions are facing limited access to essential services, including hospitals and educational institutions, which have suspended operations for the next 15 days.



In a post on X, Tasnim News wrote, "Possibility of Foreign Students Exiting Through Land Borders Without Requiring Permission. Head of the Student Affairs Organization of the Ministry of Science: All universities are obligated to provide necessary cooperation to foreign students for exiting the country, as well as to announce alternative times for holding end-of-term exams or conducting thesis defences."



Ayesha, a student from Srinagar, described the dire conditions while speaking to ANI, saying, "We all are cut off from the internet. We are hearing bomb sounds every 15 minutes. It is very disturbing here. When our embassy gave us the advisory to leave Iran, our university didn't cooperate. They said if you leave, you will fail. Universities, hospitals, and everything is closed for 15 days right now. We are very thankful to the embassy; we are in contact with them. They are also helpless right now because the airspace is banned here from every country. We are not able to evacuate."