Kollam: Students of a government school in this district on Monday staged a protest with the body of a 17-year-old boy, demanding action against teachers and the school principal over alleged harassment, prompting police intervention, officials said.
Niranjan, a Plus-Two student of the Government Higher Secondary School, Sooranad, was found hanging at his residence at Anayadi in Sooranad early on Sunday, police said.
According to police, his classmates and relatives alleged that teachers and the school principal had humiliated him in front of other students recently for allegedly talking to a female student during a school trip.
They also alleged that his parents were subsequently called to the school office, where he was scolded further, police said.
Students and relatives assembled with Niranjan's body in front of the school on Monday morning, demanding action against the teachers and the principal allegedly involved in the incident. As the protest continued, the police were informed, following which personnel from the Sooranad police station reached the spot.
The Station House Officer assured the protesters that a proper investigation would be conducted into Niranjan's death, officials said. Following the assurance, the students called off the protest, police said.
Police said they had recovered a suicide note from Niranjan's residence and that further investigation was underway. The school is yet to respond to the allegations.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.