Govt school students protest over lack of safe drinking water

Villagers said there are two tube-wells in the village, but one has remained defunct for a long time, while the other yields muddy and contaminated water that is unfit for consumption. As a result, residents depend on water from an abandoned well for their daily needs and fetch drinking water from Sundarkuli village in Balasore's Basta block.

The water crisis has also severely affected the functioning of the government school, which has 41 students enrolled from Shishu Vatika to Class V. Due to the lack of water on the campus, students are forced to wash their midday meal plates in a nearby pond, which is also used for sanitation purposes, raising fears of waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid.