Students show high AI exposure but limited understanding: Report

Mumbai: The awareness about artificial intelligence (AI) is high among high school students in Mumbai, but their understanding about it is limited, highlighting a gap between exposure and real learning, a report has found.
According to a joint report by Salaam Bombay Foundation and NMIMS Mumbai eight out of ten students are aware of AI, however, this awareness is driven largely through exposure rather than formal learning.
Despite the high awareness, a significant gap still exists among students regarding how AI tools could help in meaningful learning, the report added.
Students increasingly rely on AI for solving math problems, translating language and completing homework, thereby reducing critical thinking, creativity and student-teacher interactions.
The report is based on quantitative research which included inputs from 1,050 Grade IX students across 20 public schools in Mumbai and focus group discussions among 12 teachers representing diverse geographic areas of the city.
It further found that boys report higher levels of AI knowledge compared to girl students and also demonstrate greater dependency on AI.
Teachers acknowledge AI's growing importance and support a balanced approach that blends traditional teaching with AI tools. Most teachers lacked formal training and clear guidelines as infrastructure constraints and staffing shortages hinder adoption, highlighting the need for capacity building and clear policy direction.
To tackle the challenges, the report proposed adopting the Gateway to AI for Transformative and Equitable Education (GATEE) framework, recommending a standardised AI curriculum, strengthening foundational AI literacy, and investing in equitable access and digital infrastructure.
It also called for mandatory, practical training for teachers and clear policy guidance for schools to ensure all students are future-ready in an AI-driven world.
"The first step was to understand the prevalent usage basis, which we will now align with our programmes keeping in mind the National Education Policy (NEP) as well. Looking ahead, with strengthened government partnerships, we aim to significantly expand this reach both directly and indirectly, so that many more students from public schools can benefit from equitable access to AI literacy," Salaam Bombay Foundation Chief Growth Officer Gaurav Arora told reporters.
The findings show that student engagement with AI is largely unguided, posing potential risks to learning if left unaddressed, said Dr Meena Galliara Director, Jasani Center for Social Entrepreneurship and Sustainability Management, SBM, NMIMS.
This places an important responsibility on higher education institutions to lead the way by developing AI literacy modules, supporting teacher capacity building, and ensuring that AI becomes a tool for strengthening critical thinking rather than replacing it, she said.
"We believe that higher education institutions must anchor this transition so that every child, regardless of background, learns to use AI thoughtfully and responsibly," Dr Galliara added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.