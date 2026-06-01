Students seek action against excess fee collection in aided colleges

MADURAI: With college admissions for the next academic year under way in Tamil Nadu, educationists, students and parents have pinned their hopes on the new state government to curb the alleged collection of excess fee by government-aided arts and science colleges. Though the higher education department has prescribed a fee structure for aided undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses, several colleges are allegedly collecting amounts far higher than the approved rates.
A check by TNIE found that some aided colleges displayed the excess fees collected on their websites, while others listed only the government-prescribed fees despite collecting more. Besides, several have not published any fee structure online, despite a government order mandating the institutions to clearly display the fee structure in their prospectus.
S Siva (name changed), a BA English student at a college in Madurai, alleged that the institution collected nearly Rs 13,000 per semester despite the government-prescribed fee being only Rs 1,350. “The college issued two separate challans linked to different account numbers for paying the excess,” he said. He also alleged that while the government-prescribed fee for most arts courses is around Rs 1,000, several government-aided colleges collect nearly 10 times more from students.
All India Students Association (AISA) district secretary R Devaraj, who studied BA Economics at a government-aided college in Madurai, said, “Three years ago, my friends and I staged a protest against the excess fee collection. The college forced us to pay the excess fees even though we submitted petitions to authorities, including the collector. The management also prevented us from participating in the convocation function. After protests and a legal battle, they finally allowed us to attend the convocation.”
Explaining the reasons for collecting additional fees, a college principal said the government provides salaries only for teaching and non-teaching staff, and no separate grants are allocated for campus maintenance, electricity charges or wages for support staff. “We have to meet expenses,” he said.
Former syndicate member of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University M Anandakrishnan said colleges were fully aware that the government would provide only limited financial support. The University Grants Commission had been providing substantial grants for the maintenance and infrastructure development of colleges. Citing a CAG report, he alleged that colleges had collected nearly Rs 13 crore in excess through application fees for aided courses.
“As per norms, the application fee for UG courses is Rs 50 and for PG courses, Rs 60. No action has been taken on excess fee collection even though the issue was raised in the Assembly in April 2025,” he added.
Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam state coordinator R Murali said toll-free helpline numbers should be established and publicised for students and parents to lodge complaints against this. “The government must also constitute flying squads to monitor excess fee collection in colleges,” he said, expressing hope that the new government would address the issue.
When contacted by TNIE, higher education department principal secretary Arun Roy said he had assumed office only a few days ago, but assured that he would look into the issue.
What is the rule?
Section 28 of the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Act, 1976, clearly states that no private college shall levy any fee, collect any charge, or receive any payment other than those specified by the competent authority. The Act, however, permits universities to continue prescribing examination fees. As per Government Order (G.O.) No.184 dated August 5, 2021, colleges must clearly display the fee structure in their prospectus. Section 12A of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, said unauthorised fee collection is prohibited and can invite action, including withdrawal of approval.
This story is reported by Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam