Students seek action against excess fee collection in aided colleges

MADURAI: With college admissions for the next academic year under way in Tamil Nadu, educationists, students and parents have pinned their hopes on the new state government to curb the alleged collection of excess fee by government-aided arts and science colleges. Though the higher education department has prescribed a fee structure for aided undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses, several colleges are allegedly collecting amounts far higher than the approved rates.

A check by TNIE found that some aided colleges displayed the excess fees collected on their websites, while others listed only the government-prescribed fees despite collecting more. Besides, several have not published any fee structure online, despite a government order mandating the institutions to clearly display the fee structure in their prospectus.