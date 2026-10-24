Students refused to relent despite being assured of union polls, says Jamia Registrar

Speaking to reporters, Rizvi said: "I went to speak to the students who are sitting on hunger strike. We spoke for at least 20–25 minutes. Their demand was that union elections be held. We informed them that a draft committee had been formed to prepare the constitution. They then asked us to give them a deadline. We told them that the sooner they (students) prepared the draft constitution, the sooner we will hold the elections."

Responding to the protesting students' query regarding elections to the students' union, the Jamia Millia Islamia University Registrar said: "I told them, 'You yourselves have said that you will prepare the draft constitution, and members of your committee will also be included. Once you submit the draft, we will announce the elections.'"