Govt school students in Ratlam protest teacher's transfer, refuse to attend classes until he returns

Ratlam: Around 40 students from a government primary school in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district and their parents staged a unique protest on Tuesday, demanding the revocation of the transfer of one of their teachers, vowing to not go to school until he returns.

The children, who had not been attending school in Rupnagar over the past several days, held placards in their hands in protest of the transfer of teacher Badrilal Rathore.

One of the placards read, "We will only go to school when Rathore Sir returns to Rupnagar."

Tanvi, a Class 5 student, said, "I have come to stop Rathore Sir's transfer."

A video is also circulating on social media showing several children crying during the teacher's farewell ceremony.