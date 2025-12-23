Students raise alarm over poor infrastructure at Kuthalam Government Arts and Science College’s temporary campus

MAYILADUTHURAI: Students at the Kuthalam Government Arts and Science College have expressed concerns over the dire conditions of the temporary campus which lacks basic infrastructure, such as proper classrooms, libraries, safe toilet facilities, a safe environment, a sports ground, and a staff room, placing professors and students in adverse conditions and prompting them to leave the college.

The college was established in September 2020 at a government higher secondary school in Therezhundhur village, near Kuthalam. It was later shifted to the village e-Sevai centre along the Mayiladuthurai-Kumbakonam highway in 2021, where it has been functioning for about four years.

Sources said several students who initially joined later transferred to other colleges due to the lack of facilities. R Prasanna, a second year BA English Literature student, walks through a slushy mud road for 100 metres, climbs a rusty set of iron stairs, to sit under a steel sheet roof that is now a makeshift classroom.