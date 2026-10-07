Students protesting exam malpractices not anti-social; govt duty-bound to ensure impartiality: HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the students protesting against alleged malpractices in the MPSC examinations are not anti-social elements, and stressed that the state government was duty-bound to ensure that public recruitment exams are conducted impartially.

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna noted that the government has to give an assurance that whenever examinations are conducted, they are "impartial, fair and without any malpractices."