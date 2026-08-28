Students’ platforms must not be politicised, says Union Minister Chirag Paswan amid youth agitations

Referring to Tejashwi Yadav meeting students during an agitation over alleged inconsistencies in competitive exams in Bihar, Paswan said: "I have the same concern with the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar. You went and met the students, and I was very pleased to see that. That is the beauty of democracy. When the ruling party and the opposition come together and raise their voices, we can work towards finding a positive solution. But what did he do? He went there, clicked pictures with them, and then didn't have any contact with them. He should have communicated the demands (of the students) with the Chief Minister, who is the one taking decisions."