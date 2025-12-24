Students Partnership Summit by Jan-end, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that Quantum Technology courses will soon be introduced in the State to equip the youth with next-generation skills.

He emphasised the need to train students to tap emerging opportunities in Quantum and Artificial Intelligence (AI) sectors, while also creating awareness about Quantum Technology from the school level itself.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with representatives of IIT Madras at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.